Pet hedgehogs causing outbreak of Salmonella across U.S.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pet hedgehogs may be the cause of a string of Salmonella outbreaks across the country.
- 11 people have been infected from a total of 8 states.
- No deaths have been reported but 1 person has been hospitalized.
- 10 of of the 11 people interviewed reported that they had contact with a hedgehog leading up to the diagnosis.
The CDC is advising pet owners to stay safe with tips:
- Wash your hands immediately after touching, feeding or caring for your pet.
- Do not kiss or cuddle with your pet as you may come into contact with germs.
- Do not let your pet roam in the kitchen.
