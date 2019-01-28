Pet hedgehogs causing outbreak of Salmonella across U.S.

A hedgehog baby walks in the green grass and looks up on a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst)
By Randy Buffington | January 28, 2019 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 6:31 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pet hedgehogs may be the cause of a string of Salmonella outbreaks across the country.

A look at the numbers

  • 11 people have been infected from a total of 8 states. 
  • No deaths have been reported but 1 person has been hospitalized. 
  • 10 of of the 11 people interviewed reported that they had contact with a hedgehog leading up to the diagnosis.

The CDC is advising pet owners to stay safe with tips:

  • Wash your hands immediately after touching, feeding or caring for your pet.
  • Do not kiss or cuddle with your pet as you may come into contact with germs.
  • Do not let your pet roam in the kitchen. 

