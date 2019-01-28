Police search for 2 gunmen suspected of murdering man during carjacking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two suspects accused in connection to a fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man during a carjacking early Monday morning.
Officers were called to East 24th Street and Rockwell just after 1 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.
The shooting victim was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators learned that the victim left a bar in the area to retrieve his Lincoln MKZ. He then drove to the entrance of the bar to talk to a female, according to Cleveland police.
A white, older model car occupied by two males pulled up next to the victim and started a verbal argument.
A suspect approached the victim’s vehicle after exiting the white car and shot him. The shooter then allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off.
The victim’s Lincoln was later recovered by police in the 4900 block of Case Court.
Police were not able to provide a detailed description of the suspects.
