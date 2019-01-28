REMINDER: It’s illegal to leave your pets outside in freezing temperatures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pets.
With an Artic blast heading our way, it’s crucial to bring your four-legged-friends inside as the temperature drops.
“When we’re cold, we put on thick sweaters and we can bring ourselves inside,” explained Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland Protective League.
“When a dog is living outside on a chain, they don’t have those choices.”
Harvey says if a dog is left outside for too long, major health problems or even death can follow.
“Hypothermia, frostbite and even just damage that’s being done to pads if they can’t get off the ice and the snow as the temperature drops,” said Harvey.
And it’s worth nothing that should you choose not to bring your pets inside during cold days, you could easily end up behind bars.
“It is a prosecutable offense to allow an animal to suffer, so if there is a reason to believe that animal will suffer, then the owner of the animal needs to intervene and take care of that animal,” said Harvey.
As the weather drops to extreme lows not seen in decades, animal advocates also recommend shorter walks. If dogs are out walking in snowy roads that have been treated with salt, it can irritate or permanently damage their paws.
“We would prefer every dog to live inside as a member of the family, but when the temperatures drop like this, t’s no longer a desire—it is a necessity and it is the law,” said Harvey.
If you’re concerned about animals you may see outside in the cold, you can call the Animal Protective League Humane Investigations hotline at 216-377-1630.
