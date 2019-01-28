3 separate overnight shootings leave several injured, 1 dead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a violent night in Cleveland as three shootings took place over the span of one hour.
The first felonious assault shooting occurred Monday, Jan. 28, at 12:31 a.m. on the 7500 block of Halle Avenue.
According to Cleveland Police, the 30-year-old victim was taken to Metro Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the back.
The second felonious assault incident occurred on the 2400 block of East 84th Street at 12:57. a.m.
According to police, two had injuries, one victim, 18, was transported to University Hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.
A second victim (unknown age) had multiple gun shot wounds to the leg and was transported to Cleveland Clinic.
The final incident was a homicide that occurred at 1:26 a.m. on East 24th and Rockwell Avenue.
According to police, a 39-year-old male was taken to Metro Hospital with multiple gun shot wounds.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
