St. Augustine Hunger Center welcoming homeless ahead of freezing temperatures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The coldest temperatures in years are on the way. It will be very dangerous outside and also for anyone whose heat is out.
That’s why several warming centers are staying open, including St. Augustine on West 14th Street.
“Especially with the last storm that hit, we were able to keep everybody safe coming in,” said, St. Augustine Hunger Center director, Daniel Perez
Perez says the church is the best place to be, if you have no where else to go.
“A lot of times they will come from far East. They will come from a distance so they know pretty much that Augustine Stays open and is welcoming,” recalled Perez.
It's the only warming center that stays open seven days a week both day and night.
On top of that it’s a place where you can also get a free meal. The Atmosphere creates a home like feeling for the people just trying to escape the cold.
“A lot of times they’ll come here and they’ll stay here and watch TV and play chess and cards and dominoes and stuff like that. Not just the men and women, but we’re talking children as well,” added Perez.
However one thing Perez doesn't recommend is trying to ride the storm out in the cold.. the results could be devastating.
“In fact, I talked to a gentlemen the other day and he said it’s kind of hard you know I’m in my car, and you can’t just stay in your car,” concluded Perez.
Here are a list of other warming stations that will be open during this upcoming Artic Blast that will crossing Northeast Ohio.
- Zelma Watson George Recreation Center: 3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
- Collinwood Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110
- Lonnie Burton Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
- Michael Zone Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44102
