Take a look at Akron’s first medical marijuana harvest

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron’s first medical marijuana harvest has just been cultivated.
Calyx Peak Companies, a cannabis company with operations in California, Nevada, and Ohio, began harvesting medical marijuana at the Level 1 cultivation facility in Akron.
Up to 30 new jobs in the Akron area are expected to be created with the addition of the Calyx Peak Companies facility.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th District, as well as Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and other Summit County officials were present for the facility tour on Monday morning.
“Akron’s first medical marijuana harvest is a huge step for Ohio as it continues to roll out legal medical marijuana. There are thousands of patients looking for relief, and this harvest will help in providing access to safe, quality medicine to those who need it,” said Congressman Ryan.
