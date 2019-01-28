Warming centers, pet safety, and more: Keep these resources handy during the dangerously cold temperatures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A wind chill watch for Northern Ohio goes into effect Tuesday as dangerously cold temperatures arrive.
Wind chills could reach 35 degrees below zero for some areas. Temperatures will likely remain below zero degrees through Thursday afternoon.
The arctic temperatures could prompt districts to cancel or delay school during the middle of the week.
St. Augustine Hunger Center serves as a warming center for those in need during the freezing temperatures. The center also serves free meals.
Warming shelters for men in Cuyahoga County:
- Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, 2100 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland
- City Mission Shelter, 5310 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland
- St. Herman’s House of Hospitality, 4410 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland
Warming shelters for women in Cuyahoga County:
- Noma Herr Women’s Shelter, 2227 Payne Avenue, Cleveland
- Laura’s Home, 18120 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland
Warming shelters in Summit County:
- Salvation Army, 190 South Maple Street, Akron
- Salvation Army, 560 Wooster Road West, Barberton
Warming shelters in Stark County:
- Edward Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton
- Salvation Army, 420 Market Avenue South, Canton
- Refuge of Hope, 405 Third Street NE, Canton
The potential wind chill values that are forecast for Northeast Ohio can cause frostbite in the matter of minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
Pets and livestock are also at risk during the extreme winter weather. It is actually illegal in Ohio for pet owners to leave their pet outside in the cold. If you see a pet outside, call your local animal control agency or 911 as soon as possible.
- Cleveland Division of Animal Control: 216-664-3069
- Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter: 216-525-7877
- Northeast Ohio SPCA: 216-351-7387
Cold temperatures can lead to expensive costs related to home damages. Water pipes can freeze, but damages can be prevented.
Other important phone numbers to keep in mind:
- Cleveland Water Department to report a water main break: 216-664-3060
- Cleveland Public Power to report a power outage: 216-664-3156
