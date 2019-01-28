Water main break closes several schools in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A water main break in Middleburg Heights has closed Engle Rd between Sheldon Rd and Englewood Drive.
Traffic is cut off for those traveling north and south bound.
A number of schools have closed due to lack of water.
Muraski Elementary: Closed Today; no water
Strongsville Early Learning Preschool: Closed Today; no water
Strongsville Middle School : Closed Today; no water
Whitney Elementary: Closed Today; no water
Crews are on the scene trying to get the situation under control.
