Winter takes peculiar shapes at Euclid Beach Park (photos)

Lake Erie ice sculptures give the beach a new look

Winter is laying claim to the beach and fishing piers at Euclid Beach Park. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | January 28, 2019 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 2:31 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s not the White Cliffs of Dover, but it’s white, cold and the ice formations that have taken shape at Euclid Beach Park have their own character and charm.

The wind that whipped up water on the old and new fishing piers at Euclid Beach Park give the beach a very different feel from the busier summer days.

The waves that have frozen and taken residence hanging from breakwalls, piers and lights may melt as temperatures rise, but expect them to be back as temperatures drop dramatically in the middle of the week.

It's an extraordinary art display created with wind and water.

