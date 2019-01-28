Winter takes peculiar shapes at Euclid Beach Park (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s not the White Cliffs of Dover, but it’s white, cold and the ice formations that have taken shape at Euclid Beach Park have their own character and charm.
The wind that whipped up water on the old and new fishing piers at Euclid Beach Park give the beach a very different feel from the busier summer days.
The waves that have frozen and taken residence hanging from breakwalls, piers and lights may melt as temperatures rise, but expect them to be back as temperatures drop dramatically in the middle of the week.
