Witnesses rescue 8-year-old Cleveland boy from suspicious men

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to police, an 8-year-old boy was walking to school Monday on the city’s East Side, when he was approached by two men in a white truck, with a light on top.
Cleveland police said the child was in the area of 2200 E. 55th Street around 8 a.m. when the suspects pulled up next to the child and asked if he wanted a ride to school due to the cold.
Witnesses thought this looked suspicious and got the child away from the men.
The witnesses then took the child to his school and had staff call police.]
Police said there are no arrests and no better description of the men or truck.
