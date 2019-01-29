It’s too cold to breathe or talk outside in Cleveland, American Lung Association warns

“For some people with asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), being active or exercising outdoors is challenging,” According to Dr. Albert Rizzo, senior medical advisor to the ALA. “The airways in these patients are already in an inflamed state. The irritation of the cold dry air causes the lungs to react, resulting in more inflammation, the muscles around the airways constricting and narrowing and more mucous clogging the airways.”