It’s too cold to breathe or talk outside in Cleveland, American Lung Association warns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Over the next couple of days the chances of developing a breathing problem is a very real possibility because of the extreme cold in Cleveland.
Windchill temperatures will be pushing -20 and -30 degrees.
“Inhalation of cold, dry air often irritates the airways,” according to an American Lung Association (ALA) website on exercising outside. “This can happen in individuals with healthy lungs, especially when the air is particularly cold and dry, and when the amount of air breathed in and out is increased while participating in exercise outdoors.”
There is added concern for people with health conditions.
“For some people with asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), being active or exercising outdoors is challenging,” According to Dr. Albert Rizzo, senior medical advisor to the ALA. “The airways in these patients are already in an inflamed state. The irritation of the cold dry air causes the lungs to react, resulting in more inflammation, the muscles around the airways constricting and narrowing and more mucous clogging the airways.”
Breathing through your nose, and wearing a scarf are two ways to help air get heated by the time it reaches your lungs.
“Runners may need to worry about frostbite on their nose and cheeks, but they are not in danger of ‘frostbitten lungs,’” the ALA website advises.
“Even in the most extreme temperatures, the air we breathe reaches body temperature by the time it gets to our lungs. However, it is still recommended that you wear a protective layer or scarf over your nose and mouth to warm and humidify the air when you breathe, lessening the potentially irritating effect on the airways.”
