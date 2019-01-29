Cavaliers scoring big points with Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are scoring big points with kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland.
They teamed up with Smucker’s and Jiff to donate a new van.
In early December, two vans were stolen from a temporary parking spot across from the club on Broadway Avenue.
Police recovered the vans day later, but they were unsalvageable.
The club’s CEO said the steering columns had been trashed. They were run through the mud and there was substantial damage done.
The vans are shared between all 14 clubs, serving 1,000 kids a day. Staff relied on them for interclub sports and field trips.
Before the van unveiling, kids in attendance got to spend some time hanging with Cavaliers guard Alec Burks.
“I was happy because we get picked up from or school in the vans, so that was a big help to us,” said club member Ta’ron Peoples.
Cleveland Cavaliers President, Nic Barlage said, “It was an opportunity for us to give back and create a moment of difference in these young kids lives.”
“That’s a really big thing to do and it costs a lot of money to get those vans, so I really appreciate it,” said club member, Kassandra Sacco.
