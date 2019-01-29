Cleveland, Cuyahoga County officials discuss preparations ahead of potentially life-threatening cold

By Chris Anderson | January 29, 2019 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:40 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials from the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County provided an update to how the region is preparing for dangerous wind chills values.

All of Cleveland’s 22 recreation centers will be utilized as warming shelters during regularly scheduled hours.

Additionally, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will keep several enclosed passenger facilities and transit centers open all night beginning Tuesday night through Thursday evening.

  • Southgate Transit Center, 5491 Warrensville Center Rd, Maple Heights
  • Westgate Transit Center, 21159 Center Ridge Road, Fairview Park
  • Parma Transit Center, 8750 Day Drive, Parma
  • West 117 Station on the Red Line, 11631 Madison Ave., Cleveland
  • Louis Stokes/Windermere Station on the Red Line, 14232 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland

Wind chill values in Northeast Ohio are expected to reach near 35 degrees below zero, beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference.

