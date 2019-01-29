FaceTime bug lets iPhone users eavesdrop on people they’re calling without them answering

It is activated when calling someone via FaceTime. After the phone begins to dial, swipe up to add another person to the call, and add your own phone number. The person who initiated the call is then able to hear the live audio on the other person’s phone, even though the recipient has not accepted the call. The person who received the call is given no indication that their conversation is being transmitted. In some cases, the bug can also show live video of the other person if they press a volume button to dismiss the call.