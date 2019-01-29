Family mistakenly donates mug with $6,500 stashed inside to Goodwill

CONYERS, GA (WSB/CNN) – It’s a Goodwill donation gone horribly wrong.
A Georgia mother said she mistakenly donated a mug belonging to her adult son that had his $6,500 inside.
Lindsey Preiss said she feels terrible about donating her son’s childhood souvenir, a yellow metal coffee travel mug, to the Goodwill in Conyers.
Preiss didn’t realize her son had sold a car for cash on a Sunday, when banks were closed, and that he’d put the $6,500 he’d earned in the mug at her house for safekeeping.
She donated the mug a few days later, with the money still inside.
“At first I thought it was a joke or a prank or something like that,” her son, Devon Silvey, said. “But then I found out that the mug had been donated to Goodwill.”
Silvey said that while he’ll miss the mug, "what was inside was a little more important."
“No mother wants to disappoint their child and give away certainly something that he’s worked really hard for,” Preiss said.
The Goodwill manager confirmed the mug was donated and sold.
Preiss’ family is hoping whoever bought the mug will return it and the money.
"I'm just asking someone to please have it in your heart to do the right thing and give it back,” Preiss said. “We're willing to give a monetary reward and be forever grateful."
Silvey said he and his family “would be very, very thankful if you brought it back.”
