First Alert Weather Day: Deep freeze starts Tuesday

Pedestrians walk in the snow in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The massive storm dumped 10 inches of snow on some areas of the Midwest. Following the storm system, some areas were expecting high winds and bitter cold, and in Iowa, temperatures in the teens Saturday were expected to drop below zero overnight, producing wind chills as low as 20-below by Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya)