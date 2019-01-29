First Alert Weather Days: Wind Chill Warning in effect through Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure over Lake Huron will move northeast into Canada today, as its associated Arctic cold front moves east of our area. A second, reinforcing Arctic cold front will sweep through today. Arctic high pressure over the northern Plains will build southeast across the Great Lakes region Thursday into Friday.
That extremely cold Arctic air I mentioned above is already prompting school closings across the area.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! A *Wind Chill Warning* remains in effect for northern Ohio from overnight tonight through Thursday afternoon. Wind chills as low as 35° BELOW 0° are possible during that time.
Under these conditions, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Be sure to cover every inch of your skin tonight, Wednesday, and Thursday. I only want to see your eyeballs!
Temperatures have been in the teens for most of the day, but they will fall below 0° after midnight. The wind chill will be below 0° even before that.
We are not forecasting a ton of snow tonight, but a few passing snow showers are possible during the early-evening hours. Accumulation will be light, an inch or less.
Dangerously Cold Temperatures Mid-Week:
The coldest weather will occur tomorrow and Thursday.
After temperatures fall below 0° overnight tonight, they won’t rise above 0° until Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday morning’s low temperature: -4°
Wednesday afternoon’s high temperature: -3°
Thursday morning’s low temperature: -8°
Thursday afternoon’s high temperature: 9°
It is going to be very windy during this time. The wind chill will be below 0° from tonight until Friday afternoon.
Despite the brutally cold conditions, we’re actually looking at a ton of sunshine over the coming days. We’re going to call it partly sunny Wednesday and mostly sunny on Thursday. It will certainly look warm, but we all know that looks can be deceiving.
Weekend Outlook:
Friday’s high: 22°
Saturday’s high: 37° (Did you know that Saturday is Groundhog Day? I sure hope he doesn’t see his shadow. According to weather folklore, if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow we will have an early Spring.)
Sunday’s high: 51° (We will even return to the 50s on Monday!)
There is a shot for light snow by dawn Friday. Light snow showers will continue through the day.
Rain chances will return to the forecast Sunday and Monday, as temperatures warm. My concern for ice jams during this time is growing. If you live in a flood prone area, keep a close eye on the forecast.
