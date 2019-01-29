Former pastor in Ohio pleads guilty to trafficking teen girls for sex

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One of the three Ohio ministers accused of sex trafficking teenage girls has pleaded guilty to the charges.
Cordell Jenkins, a Cleveland native and former pastor, changed his not guilty plea to guilty during a hearing in federal court in Toledo on Tuesday.
- Two counts of sex trafficking of children
- One count of sexual exploitation of children
Investigators say Jenkins and two other Toledo-area pastors, Kenneth Butler and Anthony Haynes, paid teenage girls for sex.
Butler pleaded guilty in May 2018. Haynes is expected to go on trial next week.
Jenkins recorded the sex acts with a teenager at his home and church office, according to court records. Three victims were listed in court documents, the youngest being 14 years old.
Jenkins' wife, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, was also charged in connection to the case.
Sentencing for Jenkins will be scheduled for a later date.
