Gas shut off for Rocky River homes ahead of frigid temperatures

“Dominion Energy Ohio crews are responding to an outage in Rocky River, caused by water in the lines. Our people are investigating the source of water in the lines, which has disrupted the flow of natural gas to 195 customers on the following streets: Beachwood Drive; Brook Lane, Creek Lane, Elmwood Court, Elmwood Road, Erie Road, Eriewood Drive, Gatehouse Lane, Homeland Drive, Morewood Drive and Whittlesay Lane. Once our crews have pinpointed the source of the problem, we will make repairs, after which we will restore service to affected customers. We will be bringing in addition field representatives from our other area shops to help with service restoration.”