Graphic: Lucasville, OH inmates repeatedly stabbed in vicious prison attack (video)

The 2017 attack, which came to light last week, raises questions over prison security.

Graphic: Lucasville, OH inmates repeatedly stabbed in vicious prison attack (video)
In this screenshot taken from a Southern Ohio Correction Facility security camera video four inmates, handcuffed to a table, are attacked by a fellow prisoner who slipped his handcuffs and brandished a knife, Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. (Southern Ohio Correction Facility via AP) (Southern Ohio Correctional Facility)
By John Deike | January 28, 2019 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 8:18 PM

LUCASVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A shocking report, released by the Associated Press, outlines a brutal attack within one of Ohio’s most secure prisons, the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

Greg Reinke, the alleged attacker, can be seen viciously stabbing four handcuffed prisoners several times during the assault.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised:

Graphic: Lucasville, OH inmates repeatedly stabbed in vicious prison attack

Reinke said "he just felt like killing someone,” according to a prison report following the stabbing,

Authorities decided not to prosecute Reinke, as he was already serving a life sentence that stemmed from a 2004 murder case in Cleveland.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.