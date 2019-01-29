How to watch the ‘Commuter Cast’ on the 19 First Alert Weather App

How to watch the ‘Commuter Cast’ on the 19 First Alert Weather App
By Jamie Sullivan | January 29, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan give you the “Commuter Cast” each weekday morning starting shortly after 7:05 a.m.

Commuter Cast: City workers are reporting icy roads this morning. Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work or school. https://buff.ly/2DFvhTU

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Jeff covers current conditions, tracks the morning drive, provides the 7-day forecast, updates the day planner and breaks with any weather alerts that the 19 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring.

Jamie covers traffic accidents, backups, and construction projects throughout the day. She will help you with alternate routes, while you’re in the car listening to the commuter cast on your phone.

There are many ways to watch including:

Jeff and Jamie walk you through exactly how to watch each morning from the 19 First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.