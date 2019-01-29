It’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It almost makes winter bearable.
National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day 2019 is almost here.
Always the first Saturday in February, the holiday is attributed to housewife, and mother of six, Florence Rappaport according to Days of the Year.
Rappaport’s six children were bored and stuck inside because of a heavy snow fall when Florence suggested ice cream for breakfast.
It was a spark of genius that gained momentum and now, 53 years later, we can all join in the joy of having the frozen confection for breakfast.
Cleveland’s own, Brewnuts, is collaborating with Mitchell’s Ice Cream on Saturday, February 2, to combine doughnuts and ice cream.
“It’s one of the fun, quirky, things we do at Brewnuts,” owner John Pippen said. “Last year was one of the crazy, busiest mornings of the year.”
“As cold as it is I think we’ll have a good day,” Pippen said.
Mitchell’s Ice Cream’s Hailey Hananhan believes ice cream is, “totally appropriate for breakfast," and even suggests pairing the Vanilla Bean with doughnuts or pastries.
Other flavors that might be a breakfast flavor include Dark Roast Cofee and Wildberry Crumble.
