List of closings in anticipation of dangerously low temperatures

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - This week’s extremely cold temps will likely bring hundreds of school closings, but what about the other day-to-day services and conveniences we rely upon?
In anticipation of the dangerous arctic temps, the closings you wouldn’t expect are already coming in.
Lakewood
If you can delay sending you trash and recycle to the curb this week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, the city of Lakewood will thank you.
“It’s hard on our guys. They’re out there doing the best job they can to get the job done,” said Glen Bleich, manager of Refuse and Recycling Division in Lakewood. “We’re asking residents if possible, that if you don’t need to bring your carts out, please don’t. We can get them next week.”
Kent
Due to the bone-chilling conditions in Michigan, Kent State will not play Western Michigan Tuesday night. The men’s basketball game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.
Stow
All those trials and sentencings will have to wait: The Stow Municipal Court will be closed on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
Cuyahoga County
Affinity Missionary Baptist Church, 4411 E 175th Street, closed Jan. 30 and Jan. 31
The four divisions of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (General, Juvenile, Probate, Domestic Relations), the Cleveland Municipal Court, Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, and the 8th District Court of Appeals will be operating with essential personnel only.
Jurors who began their service on Monday, January 28, will not need to appear on Wednesday. They will need to report as ordered when hearings resume. New jurors subpoenaed for Wednesday need not appear, and they will have their jury service rescheduled.
As of now, Courts will be operating as normal on Thursday, January 31. However, prior to coming to court on Thursday, please contact the court you are scheduled to appear in, or go to that court’s website for further information.
Life Exchange Center, 13407 Kinsman Avenue, will be closed Jan. 30 and Jan. 31
Olivet Institutional Baptist Church will be closed Wednesday
Rocket Fizz, downtown Cleveland’s go to pop and candy shop, will be closed on Wednesday, given the lack of foot traffic.
St. Malachi Center, the local social services and after school hub, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Cleveland Museum of Art will be closed Wednesday with plans to reopen Thursday morning.
Portage County
The Portage County Board of Commissioners will close the Portage County Administration Building on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 and Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Click here for the First Alert forecast, and return to Cleveland 19 for the latest unusual closings.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.