Warrants issued for godmother and husband for alleged murder of 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Joanne Vega, 31, and Romaine Tolbert, 36, were scheduled in court Tuesday morning for the alleged murder of four-year-old Eliazar Ruiz.
The couple failed to show up for their 8:30 a.m. arraignment and there are now warrants out for their arrests.
The child’s remains were found in a trash bag in Sept. of 2017.
Eliazar had been missing since July of 2016, a missing persons report was put in nearly a year later, June of 2017.
The medical examiner's office released a timeline of the investigation.
- Sept. 20, 2017 - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland Police Department responded to 12902 Longmead Avenue, where remains were found in a plastic bag in the backyard of an unoccupied home. Cleveland Police Detectives Kathleen Carlin and Tim Entenok begin to investigate the case and potential leads.
- Sept. 21, 2017 - An autopsy is conducted, and a DNA profile is developed by the Parentage & Identification Department at the Medical Examiner's Office. The autopsy reveals the remains belong to a child.
- Sept. 25, 2017 - Dr. Linda Spurlock, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kent State University, examines the skeletal remains to obtain demographic information for a forensic sketch.
- Oct. 10, 2017: DNA profile of the decedent determined the decedent's sex is male, which will be used for comparison with potential matches.
- Dec. 6, 2017: The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland Police Department hold a joint press conference with the local media, asking the public for their assistance in identifying the decedent. A forensic sketch is released to the media and estimates the child is approximately 4 years old. Race could not be determined at that time. Cause and manner of death are still pending, but the case is being investigated as suspicious.
- Dec. 6, 2017: Local media outlets and community partners help distribute the sketch to the public through news stories, social media posts, and billboards.
- Jan. 8, 2018: Additional news stories are produced and aired, providing increased visibility for the sketch.
- Jan. 9, 2018: A tipster contacts investigators after seeing sketch in the media.
- Jan. 19, 2018: Through collaborative investigative efforts between the Medical Examiner’s Office and Cleveland Police Department, a tentative ID was obtained. Furthermore, a positive identification was made through DNA comparison to match:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.