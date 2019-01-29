Northeast Ohio Weather: Deep freeze starts today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic air is building in as you read this. We will have an issue this morning, as temperatures continue to crash, moisture from yesterday’s rain will freeze. Untreated streets and parking lots will be icy. Please be aware of this as you head out the door. Temperatures will slowly fall through the teens throughout the day. The wind will be a factor from now through tomorrow. I expect the winds to gust over 40 mph at times. This is going to start to create dangerous wind chills by this evening. The core of the arctic air will be in place tomorrow. Temperatures will not get above zero in the afternoon. The forecast wind chill will be 30 to 40 below at its worst late morning and into early afternoon. This cold is a serious situation and can be life threatening if you are not dressed properly. There will be mass cancellations the next few days since this will be the coldest air we have felt in 25 years.