Overtime: Super Bowl hero, and Cuyahoga Heights native, weighs in on the big game
By Scott Pennyman | January 28, 2019 at 10:32 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 10:32 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s Super Bowl week for the NFL and on Overtime.

Cuyahoga Heights native and former NFL player weighs in on the big game

This week we’ll be having various former NFL players who were fortunate enough to play in the big game.

Tonight, we have former Cuyahoga Heights and Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jack Squirek.

He’s a famous figure in Super Bowl history for his interception of a Joe Theismann screen pass in Super Bowl 18 that he took back for a touchdown giving the Raiders a 21-3 halftime lead.

The Raiders would go on to win 38-9.

