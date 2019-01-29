Parents are missing out on children’s big moments because of screen time

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Like many modern, and new moms, Brooke Uber’s day is filled with baby giggles, noisy toys, and frequent notifications on her phone.
“Before the new year I was on Twitter, Instagram, Snap chat. I was always on my phone,” she said.
But when her social media habit lead to missing a milestone, she knew she had to make a change.
“I missed one of the first times he rolled over. I was looking down at my phone. and I was like 'Ok, this has got to stop because I’m missing things,” she said.
Uber admits it was a wake up call.
The young mom made a resolution to curb her screen time, for the sake of her five month old Easton.
“Put my phone down more and enjoy the things around me,” she vowed.
“I always felt like I had to let people know what we’re doing, update everyone. But it’s kind of nice not having to live up to that expectation,” she said.
It’s freed up her hands and her head...to focus on Easton. And she encourages other parents to do the same.
