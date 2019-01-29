3 people killed when medical helicopter crashes in Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people aboard a medical helicopter have died after a crash that occurred southeast of Columbus.
Survival Flight notified the OSHP just after 7 a.m. Tuesday that communication was lost with one of their medical helicopters.
The helicopter was flying from Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital to Holzer Meigs Hospital in Pomeroy.
Wreckage from the Bell 407 helicopter was discovered just after 10 a.m. in Brown Township.
All three people on board at the time of the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. The identities of the flight crew have not yet been released.
