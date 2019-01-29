3 people killed when medical helicopter crashes in Ohio

3 people killed when medical helicopter crashes in Ohio
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Anderson | January 29, 2019 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:10 PM

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people aboard a medical helicopter have died after a crash that occurred southeast of Columbus.

Survival Flight notified the OSHP just after 7 a.m. Tuesday that communication was lost with one of their medical helicopters.

The helicopter was flying from Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital to Holzer Meigs Hospital in Pomeroy.

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Wreckage from the Bell 407 helicopter was discovered just after 10 a.m. in Brown Township.

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

All three people on board at the time of the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The identities of the flight crew have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.