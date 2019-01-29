7 well-known freezing cold places warmer than Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -While Cleveland plunges into below zero temperatures on Wednesday, there will be many cold weather locations that will be warmer, or around the same temperature, as Cleveland.
It is possible the temperatures won’t get above zero in Cleveland on Wednesday, which hasn’t happen since January of 1994. The forecasted high is -2 degrees and a low of -8 degrees.
Here is a list of locations that will be warmer, or equal to, Cleveland:
- Mt. Everest Base Camp
- High: 10
- Low: -1
- Reykjavik, Iceland
- High: 19
- Low: 12
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- High: 12
- Low: -15
- Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station
- High: -3
- Low: -8
- McMurdo Station, Antarctica
- High: 17
- Low: 8
- Whitehorse, Canada, Yukon Territory
- High: 27
- Low: 10
- Etah, Greenland
- High: -8
- Low: -13
