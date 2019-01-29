7 well-known freezing cold places warmer than Cleveland Wednesday

Believe it or not, Mt. Everest base camp makes the list

7 well-known freezing cold places warmer than Cleveland Wednesday
Wednesday's weather in Cleveland will be colder than the base camp at Mt. Everest.
By Dan DeRoos | January 29, 2019 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 2:38 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -While Cleveland plunges into below zero temperatures on Wednesday, there will be many cold weather locations that will be warmer, or around the same temperature, as Cleveland.

[ Related: Get the latest First Alert Forecast here ]

It is possible the temperatures won’t get above zero in Cleveland on Wednesday, which hasn’t happen since January of 1994. The forecasted high is -2 degrees and a low of -8 degrees.

Here is a list of locations that will be warmer, or equal to, Cleveland:

  • Mt. Everest Base Camp
  • High: 10
  • Low: -1

  • Reykjavik, Iceland
  • High: 19
  • Low: 12

  • Fairbanks, Alaska
  • High: 12
  • Low: -15

  • Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station
  • High: -3
  • Low: -8

  • McMurdo Station, Antarctica 
  • High: 17
  • Low: 8

  • Whitehorse, Canada, Yukon Territory
  • High: 27
  • Low: 10

  • Etah, Greenland
  • High: -8
  • Low: -13

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.