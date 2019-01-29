Sunny Side Up: Should parents limit screen time to set a good example for their kids?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Kids are often a reflection of their parents, the mock what they see at home, especially early on.
Bringing us to the question of the day
Should parents limit screen time to set a good example for their kids?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.