Vigilant Maple Heights snowplow driver commended by police

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Marvin Chambers alerted police when he couldn’t reach an elderly customer of his.
“I thought the worst at the time,” he said. “I was like ‘I haven’t seen no activity out of this lady’s yard.’”
Marvin is a truck driver by day, but on the side, he operates a snow plowing business.
Through taking care of his clients driveways, he often notices their routines.
When he didn’t see any footprints in the snow, or tire tracks in the woman’s driveway, he asked police to make sure she was OK.
Maple Heights Police ended up tracking down the woman’s family.
Sgt. Chris Swope said she had gone in for a doctor’s appointment, and the hospital ended up keeping her for a few days.
Otherwise, everything was OK.
“Better to know that, than to not know it,” Sgt. Swope said. "He got concerned and did the right thing.
Now, as the crazy cold temperatures move in, officers are hoping more people will be like Marvin.
There’s a couple telltale signs something may be wrong at your neighbor’s house.
If you see mail sticking out of slots, papers building up, garbage cans out for long periods of time, you may want to have police go by for a check.
What’s encouraging though, is that dozens of people are now sharing those tips, because of a Facebook post. It’s by the Maple Heights police department commending Marvin’s efforts.
“He stepped up, he did the right thing, he knew that she was elderly that she was alone, he did what we consider right,” Sgt. Swope said.
“I would have wanted the same thing for my Mom or my Dad. I just did it because it’s the right thing to do.”
