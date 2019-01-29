What is your favorite citrus fruit? The Taste Buds discuss the many health benefits of citrus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food! Each episode features the latest topics, debates, and issues concerning the local food scene and restaurant industry.
The show, hosted by Jen Picciano of Cleveland Cooks, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, and Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig, features interactive elements through our Facebook Live broadcast.
The produce managers from Lucky’s Market are on the show to highlight the benefits of the sweetest and juiciest citrus fruits.
Health benefits of citrus fruit
- Good source of fiber
- Good for your heart
- Low glycemic index
- May help shorten colds
- Packed with potassium
- May help you better absorb other nutrients
- Hydrating
- Might keep skin looking young
- Weight loss staple
How to add more citrus to your diet:
- Squeeze the juice or grate the zest on chicken, fish, or a salad
- Use citrus juice as a base for a dressing or sauce
- Add lemon or orange slices to your water or tea
- Squeeze oranges over pork chops or mash into sweet potatoes
- Add lemon zest and/or juice to your favorite pasta dish
- Squeeze lemon over arugula or add grapefruit segments to your favorite salad
