What is your favorite citrus fruit? The Taste Buds discuss the many health benefits of citrus
By Chris Anderson | January 29, 2019 at 9:32 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:32 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food! Each episode features the latest topics, debates, and issues concerning the local food scene and restaurant industry.

The show, hosted by Jen Picciano of Cleveland Cooks, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, and Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig, features interactive elements through our Facebook Live broadcast.

The produce managers from Lucky’s Market are on the show to highlight the benefits of the sweetest and juiciest citrus fruits.

Health benefits of citrus fruit

  • Good source of fiber
  • Good for  your heart
  • Low glycemic  index
  • May help  shorten colds
  • Packed with  potassium
  • May help you  better absorb other nutrients
  • Hydrating
  • Might keep  skin looking young
  • Weight loss staple

How to add more citrus to your diet:

  • Squeeze the juice or grate  the zest on chicken, fish, or a salad
  • Use citrus  juice as a base for a dressing or sauce
  • Add lemon or  orange slices to your water or tea
  • Squeeze oranges  over pork chops or mash into sweet potatoes
  • Add lemon zest and/or juice to your favorite pasta dish
  • Squeeze lemon over arugula or add grapefruit segments  to your favorite salad

