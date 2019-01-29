Working through the decision to call off school in the bitter cold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every student in Northeast Ohio is on edge, waiting for the decision to come down, desperate to know that there school is shut down for the day.
With bitter cold temperatures expected for Wednesday morning, some families may be wondering why the decision has not already been made.
Mentor Schools Superintendent William Porter wants to give families time to plan, but he also wants to make sure he is making the most informed decision.
“It’s important for us to do our due diligence and make sure the forecast doesn’t change or shift,” Porter explained.
And that’s why, for students and families, the wait is ongoing.
Porter calls the weather circumstances here in Northeast Ohio unusual and we all must admit he has a point.
“The earliest I would be comfortable calling it would probably be the day before," he said.
Porter also notes that calling off school for frigid temperatures is a completely different situation than dealing with an impending snow event.
“That temperature would be be more likely something that we would call off the day or afternoon before,” Porter explained.
Safety is always the first priority but Porter says he always keeps the needs of working parents in mind.
Communication, he believes, is critical in a bitter cold situation like the one we are all facing.
