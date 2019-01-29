‘World’s loneliest duck’ dies on tiny Pacific island he made famous

(Gray News) – The ‘world’s loneliest duck’ has met a fowl end.
The mallard drake was killed on the Pacific island he called home.
“We’ve had confirmed reports that Trevor the Duck - Niue has died,” his official Facebook page said Friday. “He was seen dead in the bush after being attacked by dogs.”
Trevor became a celebrity and worldwide ambassador for the tiny island nation of Niue for being the only bird of his kind living there.
Niue has no natural habitat for a duck, so Trevor made his home in a roadside puddle. Local folks helped feed him. The fire service even added some water when his puddle was about to go dry.
No one’s sure how Trevor arrived on Niue. It’s not very close to anything.
The popular theory is that he’s from New Zealand, about 1,500 miles away. He arrived on the island after a storm last year.
The duck’s passing didn’t go unnoticed back in New Zealand, where Trevor’s namesake lives.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Trevor Mallard posted he condolences.
“Deepest sympathy to the people of Niue from the Parliament of New Zealand,” Mallard said on the duck’s obituary.
In the end, Trevor may have been dubbed the “world’s loneliest duck,” but he had friends across the island and around the world.
His Facebook page said it best.
“Rest in Peace Trevor - you were a very cool duck!”
