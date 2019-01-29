19-year-old man indicted for shooting death of East Cleveland youth football coach

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man charged with shooting and killing a popular youth football coach, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.
Tyrone Conner, 19, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, abduction, attempted felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
Cleveland police said Conner shot and killed Deon Taylor at the Marathon Gas Station on E. 185 on Jan. 12.
Witnesses told police Taylor was shot while attempting to keep the peace during an argument that flared between his friend and two suspects.
Taylor, 35, was a coach for the East Cleveland Chiefs Football Team.
Conner is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be back in court on Feb. 5.
