Your auto survival guide during a deep freeze in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A blast of Arctic air is moving west and is expected to bring a deep freeze to Northeast Ohio. Frigid cold temperatures are coming, and you have just one more day to prepare.
In preparing for the deep freeze, start with the basics.
When temperatures bottom out, you need to fill up. Top off your gas tank because being stranded with no gas is a disaster waiting to happen during extreme weather events.
Remember to charge your cellphone before leaving the house and don’t forget your car charger. Your phone is your lifeline that you don’t want to be without during an emergency.
The government has a number of other recommendations for preparations:
- The first thing you really need are the jumper cables. Keep them in a safe place with an emergency bag.
- A flashlight, fresh batteries and roadside flares should also be included.
- Keep fresh bottled water and something to snack on in case you end up stranded or stuck in traffic.
- Blankets and other cold weather gear like a hat and scarf could prove helpful.
- Don’t forget windshield washer fluid.
- If you are leaving and taking your dog with you, another good idea, have her/his bag packed for them too. Extra dog food, their bowls and treats.
- Your ice scraper should be in the car all season long, but a broom and shovel could also prove helpful.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.