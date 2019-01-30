Akron Family Restaurant having a blast in record low temperatures

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - In case you didn’t know:
The entire of state of Ohio is closed...
Akron Family Restaurant is one of the few establishments that didn’t get the memo and are braving brutal temperatures to serve guests.
Located at 250 West Market Street the employees are having a little bit of fun in-between serving customers.
If you throw boiling hot water in the air it will turn into ice almost immediately thanks to the wind chill.
Our station’s own Chris Tanaka joined in on the fun earlier today from home.
Today, temperatures are the coldest they’ve been in 25 years.
The wind chill warning will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.
