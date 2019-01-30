Akron man shot in the back during an attempted carjacking

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the back during an attempted carjacking.
The victim told Akron police he was sitting in his car in the 7800 block of East Archwood Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday, when two men entered the car and pointed a gun at him.
According to the report, the suspects then demanded his money and car.
The victim handed over his money and jumped out of the car.
Akron police said the victim was shot in the back while running away, but managed to get to a nearby house and call for help.
The suspects fled the area on foot, leaving the car behind.
Police said they recovered shell casings in the car.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Akron City Hospital.
If you have any information, please contact Akron police.
