Cleveland firefighters rush to home engulfed in flames

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department was called to an occupied house fire at 10315 Adams Ave. at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 6th Battalion Fire Chief said crews had to fight “intense flames” and search for possible victims in the potentially “deadly smoke.”
Extra fire engines had to be called to help put out the fire.
Cleveland Fire officials confirmed no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.