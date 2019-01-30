Dominion nearly done restoring gas service to some Rocky River homes

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio crews will be finished Wednesday evening restoring natural gas service to homes affected by Tuesday’s outage.
Around 200 homes lost gas service Tuesday after water got into the gas lines.
The affected streets were Beachwood Drive, Brook Lane, Creek Lane, Elmwood Court, Elmwood Road, Erie Road, Eriewood Dive, Gatehouse Lane, Homeland Drive, Morewood Drive and Whittlesay Lane.
Dominion company technicians and Cleveland Water Department employees worked together to pump the water out of the gas lines.
By late Tuesday evening, service had been restored to 181 customers.
16 homes were completed Wednesday afternoon and the final three customers will be turned on Wednesday evening.
A total of 34 residents spent Tuesday night in hotel rooms provided by Dominion.
