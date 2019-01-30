Drop in Daycare not as busy as expected, as businesses and government offices shut down for cold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sweet Kiddles,” the only flexible child care center with multiple locations in Northeast Ohio, was not as busy today as founder and CEO Andrea Kimmel originally expected.
That may be because many businesses and government offices closed because of life threatening temperatures. Tomorrow’s numbers are already higher with parents calling ahead because their kids still do not have school.
“I think maybe some people stayed home today, but have to go to work tomorrow. So our school-aged bookings are through the roof tomorrow,” said Kimmel.
There is still room for school aged kids tomorrow at Sweet Kiddles' Avon Lake, Medina, Hudson and Strongsville locations.
After paying a $100 membership fee per family, parents can drop in whenever they want with their kids—if there is room—and pay per hour.
"For day-to-day, people can make a reservation as long as we have room five minutes before they come. Often times we will see them on their app in the parking lot getting their booking in and then coming on in,” explained Kimmel.
She continued, “When school is getting canceled though, our parents of school aged families that are members of Sweet Kiddles—as soon as they hear there might be a snow day they tend to go online to get their spot reserved.”
Kimmel said the Sweet Kiddles' registration process takes only a few minutes and can be done as late as 10 minutes before the child is dropped off.
