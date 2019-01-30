17 favorite photos to remind you Cleveland was warm

Photo galleries for those who love warm Cleveland, and the drama of winter

17 favorite photos to remind you Cleveland was warm
Scenic warm weather reminders of summer in Cleveland. ()
By Michael Dakota | January 30, 2019 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:28 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With sub zero temperatures gripping Cleveland today, we need a reminder that Cleveland can be balmy and warm.

It's bitterly cold, but we remember how beautiful Lake Erie can be

[ Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind chill today could drop as low as 40 below zero ]

Our gallery of 17 photos reminds us just how beautiful Cleveland can be in the summer months.

If you prefer the artwork of Mother Nature, ice sculptures along Lake Erie are creating winter tourism to area docks and parks.

In Avon Lake stunning sculptures became a hit on Facebook.

[ 13 stunning photos from Avon Lake that make winter look awesome ]

How cool is this?!

Posted by Denise Zarrella on Monday, January 21, 2019

At Euclid Beach wind and water covered the old and new piers creating a dramatic scene.

[ Winter takes peculiar shapes at Euclid Beach Park (photos) ]

Winter is laying claim to the beach and fishing piers at Euclid Beach Park.
Winter is laying claim to the beach and fishing piers at Euclid Beach Park. (Michael K. Dakota)

Lake Erie may have been showing off after wind created ice sculptures at the 9th Street Pier in Downtown, Cleveland.

[ Lake Erie is just showing off now after wicked wind creates ice sculptures on the shore (photos) ]

The frigid temperatures combined with the wind and the water to create ice sculptures at Voinovich Park and Edgewater park in Cleveland.
The frigid temperatures combined with the wind and the water to create ice sculptures at Voinovich Park and Edgewater park in Cleveland. (Michael K. Dakota)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.