17 favorite photos to remind you Cleveland was warm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With sub zero temperatures gripping Cleveland today, we need a reminder that Cleveland can be balmy and warm.
Our gallery of 17 photos reminds us just how beautiful Cleveland can be in the summer months.
If you prefer the artwork of Mother Nature, ice sculptures along Lake Erie are creating winter tourism to area docks and parks.
In Avon Lake stunning sculptures became a hit on Facebook.
At Euclid Beach wind and water covered the old and new piers creating a dramatic scene.
Lake Erie may have been showing off after wind created ice sculptures at the 9th Street Pier in Downtown, Cleveland.
