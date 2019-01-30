Fire in Beachwood forces residents to evacuate apartment complex

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A fire at the Beechmont Towers in Beachwood has forced people to evacuate the apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Some people are sitting in their cars to stay warm.
The process for the fire crews is taking a bit longer than usual as wind chill values drop below zero.
Video shows the fire may have started on the third floor in the four-story building.
This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.
