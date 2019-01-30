Fire breaks out at gas station in high-crime neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rushed to battle a gas station fire on the city’s East Side Tuesday night.
Multiple crews arrived, and quickly stamped out the flames.
The Express Stop gas station, located at 14021 St. Clair Ave., has experienced a high level of crime, including nine shootings and four homicides over the past several months.
It’s not yet clear what started the fire.
Paramedics are on scene, and there are reports that at least one person was injured.
The Express Stop was formerly a Marathon gas station.
