First Alert Weather Day: Wind chill warning through Thursday

Arctic high pressure will continue to build back in through the day and slide southeastward, this is good news for us because it'll make the cold not as intense as we head through the day Thursday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will still be brutal, near -5°, but winds will not be as strong on Thursday, which will give us wind chill values that are only a little better than today, -15° to -25° and decreasing through the afternoon.