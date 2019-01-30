Frozen house creates dangerous conditions in East Side neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The coldest day of the year and Cleveland 19 found a house frozen literally from the outside in.
A former tenant of this now frozen house said she’s not surprised.
Kalesha Gregory contacted Cleveland 19 after we broke this story and said there is a history of problems at the home.
Gregory said the mess may have been avoidable if the owner of the house fixed the issues while she was living there.
She said she ultimately moved out in November because of ongoing problems with the electricity.
Although the home is now vacant, it remains a serious burden for many neighbors.
Sharon Dudley was walking to the store when she suddenly discovered the source of all the ice on Columbia Avenue.
“I might slip and fall!” Dudley said.
Derrick Maxey lives across the street.
“I said something broke somewhere. I didn’t realize it was this house," Maxey said.
Cleveland 19 discovered water pouring out from the front door.
The sub-zero temps turned it into a layer of ice on top of the steps, sidewalk and even the road.
“I have four wheel drive, but if i was in my other van, yeah I’d probably be stuck right now," Maxey said.
The water company said police reported this problem to them Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson said it’s possible this is all a result of busted pipes, but that they don’t know for sure because it turned the water off from the outside.
Maxey actually makes a living working on houses with issues like this one.
“People who don’t winterize their house pipes burst and that’s what happens,” he explained.
According to property tax records, a real estate company bought the house a couple years ago. Cleveland 19 tried to track down the owner with no success.
Residents can do little more than watch and wait for warmer weather to return.
"Oh my God! Yeah, you could really seriously hurt yourself on that. That’s dangerous,” Dudley said.
This afternoon a plow was trying to break up some of the ice on Columbia Avenue.
The driver also laid a significant layer of salt down here in an attempt to melt it as fast as possible.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.