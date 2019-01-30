Helpline set up for elderly during deep freeze

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The calls are coming in to Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, as the countdown begins to sub-zero temperatures hit Northeast Ohio.
CEO Doug Beach has set up a direct phone line for the elderly to call if they need anything at all.
In the call center on Tuesday, Tim Kenepp spoke with a blind man’s sister who was concerned he will be without heat.
“We were able to link him up with the space heater program in the city of Cleveland. His loved ones are going to be able to pick up a space heater for him,” said Kenepp.
Whether it’s for a warm blanket, a ride to a warming center, or a hot meal, the call center is open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. and can be reached at: 216-539-9240.
Some are worried about the elderly who rely on Meals on Wheels. In Stark, Summit, and Wayne Counties there will be limited deliveries, but Beach says no one will go hungry.
“Call us,” Beach said, “We have a relationship with Senior Transportation Connection and they’ll help transport people.”
Beach also asks that you check in on elderly family members or neighbors at least twice a day during the extreme cold.
