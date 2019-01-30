Laura’s Home opening doors during extreme cold in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Laura’s Home in Cleveland will be opening its doors for emergency scheduling during the dangerous cold temperatures this week.
Usually the shelter is at full capacity with about 150 residents.
While the negative temperatures continue in Cleveland, they will welcome in anyone who needs a place to stay.
Laura’s Home is not the only organization extending hours for the cold weather. The Lutheran Metropolitan Men’s Shelter on Lakeside Avenue is open 24 hours for the deep freeze.
Laura’s Home is owned by City Mission. The group also oversees Crossways, a men’s shelter downtown. Crossways will also be open for emergency visits to anyone who needs refuge from the brutal cold.
Laura’s Home also has about 90 children staying there. With schools closing across the region due to cold, they will be holding extended day care hours in the child center.
Rec Centers across Cleveland will also be open to anyone who needs a place to stay warm. You can see a full list of shelters and warming centers here.
The City Mission is entirely donation based. To learn more, you can visit the website here.
