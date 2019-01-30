Man who went missing from Euclid rehabilitation center found dead in extreme cold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 59-year-old male who climbed out of his bedroom window at 1:50 a.m. was found deceased in the extreme cold by a security officer seven hours later.
The staff of Willow Rehabilitation Center at 1500 E. 191 St., in Euclid were conducting routine checks of the facility at 1:50 a.m. when they noticed a patient missing.
The man is believed to have left the building through an open bedroom window.
Staff filed a missing person alert after unsuccessfully attempting to locate the male.
A security officer, conducting checks in the area of 23001 Euclid at 8:30 a.m., discovered a man lying on the ground unresponsive.
The man was identified by an employee of Willow Rehabilitation.
Police do not suspect foul play.
