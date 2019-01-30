Northeast Ohio Weather: Deep freeze update

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It almost feels like a holiday with all the closings and cancellations. The worst stretch of this major arctic blast will be today. It is extremely important that you take this weather seriously. This is life threatening stuff we are dealing with. Today is the day where the wind chill could drop as low as 40 below zero in spots. The air temperature will remain below zero pretty much all day and tonight. This is dry air so I expect quite a bit of sunshine here today and tomorrow. Obviously, the sun will not be able to warm us up much. This is essentially air from the North Pole paying the country a visit for a little while. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect through tomorrow. I will tell you that tomorrow will not be as bad as today. Temperatures will rebound to around 10 degrees for an afternoon high. The deep arctic air retreats on Friday.